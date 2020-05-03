Coronavirus | Civic officials start redrawing containment zone boundaries

Civic officials on Saturday started redrawing the boundaries of containment zones to reduce hardship of residents and to facilitate effective implementation of disinfection drive.

The Greater Chennai Corporation special nodal officer J. Radhakrishnan started inspection of containment zones and hotspot clusters on Saturday and instructed officials to make changes in containment zones to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Residents and volunteers at the containment zones reported issues faced by themto the team led by Mr. Radhakrishnan. After assessing the civic condition in the containment zones, he ordered officials to make suitable changes to help residents. “Toilets were outside containment blocks in some areas. We had to relocate the barricades,” Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

The team led by him also visited hotspot clusters such as Triplicane where many cases were reported. “Quite a lot of people in containment zones are not ensuring that their houses are disinfected. Workers have distributed bleaching powder. All residents have been advised to wear masks. Kabasura kudineer distribution has started in all such areas,” Mr. Radhakrishnan said. The team visited areas such as Patalam, Triplicane and Choolai.

‘Set up cameras’

At a meeting in Amma Maaligai on Saturday, Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani directed officials to set up cameras in containment zones to monitor civic conditions.

“Officials should ensure that all residents in containment zones get adequate supply of essential commodities at an affordable price. Redressal of complaints from residents should be done without any delay,” Mr. Velumani said. “All civic workers will get personal protective equipment. The Corporation should have a stock of chemicals for disinfection of the city for two months,” he said.

“Residents in various neighbourhoods are getting vegetables at an affordable cost through mobile units. Chennai gets its supply from 4,949 pushcarts and 1,100 vehicles,” the Minister said.

“Residents have been requested to support Corporation workers in proper disposal of waste in containment zones. Conservancy workers should wash hands using soap. Amma canteens will continue to supply food free of cost three times a day,” Mr. Velumani added.