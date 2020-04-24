Coronavirus | No-touch handwash stations installed in Avadi

The Avadi Municipal Corporation installed no-touch handwash stations in various public places across the locality.

The stainless steel equipment, operated with a foot tap, has been installed in five places, including Amma canteens and Corporation offices. The equipment, which have liquid soap dispensers, cost ₹46,000 each. Officials of the Avadi Corporation said about 400-500 people are expected to use the facility daily. There are plans to install more depending on the need.

With nine persons testing positive for COVID-19 in Avadi, the civic body has banned sale of vegetables in road corners and temporary vegetable markets functioning in four places from April 25. It has declared ward 29 as a containment zone and has asked residents to contact its helpline 1800 425 5109 for emergencies.

In a bid to ensure availability of essential commodities to people at their door steps, it has planned to add 25 more mobile vegetable shops to visit 48 wards across Avadi. It may be recalled that the corporation had launched 25 mobile shops earlier this month to enable residents purchase vegetables. Each pack consisting of 12 vegetables is priced at ₹100.

Door delivery of vegetables

N. Ravichandran, Avadi Municipal Corporation Commissioner, said vehicles were provided to vendors for the sale. Nearly 59,420 vegetable bags have been sold so far this month through the initiative. Moreover, nearly 57,000 people have benefited through Amma canteens during this lockdown period.

“We expect to cover more households through additional mobile vegetable shops and encourage people to stay home,” he said. The Corporation already identified a list of grocery shops that would deliver at doorsteps following a phone call.

As part of its disinfection measures, the corporation has procured two vehicle-mounted mister equipment from BHEL, Ranipet, and one more from a private firm to disinfect large spaces simultaneously.