Coronavirus | New infections zoom past 500 for a third day; 251 cases in Chennai

Four districts report no fresh infections; the State now has 3,997 active cases

An additional 567 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in Tamil Nadu to 8,55,121. At the same time, 521 persons were discharged after treatment. So far, 8,38,606 persons have been discharged, health officials said.

With one more person dying of the infection, the toll went up to 12,518. At present, 3,997 persons are undergoing treatment either at home or at healthcare facilities, according to the daily bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

228 discharged

In Chennai district, 251 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours and 228 persons were discharged. The district recorded one death, and 1,878 persons are under treatment. So far, 2,36,978 persons have been infected and 2,30,936 have been discharged. So far, 4,164 persons have died.

Among the districts with the highest number of cases, Coimbatore reported 49, Chengalpattu 45, and Tiruvallur 38. However, Ariyalur, Tirupathur, Kallakurichi and Sivaganga recorded no fresh cases.

A 78-year-old woman from Chennai was admitted to a private hospital on March 3 with complaints of fever for five days, cough for two days, and difficulty in breathing for a day. She tested positive the next day. She died on Saturday morning. The hospital cited COVID-19 pneumonia as the cause of death.

Of the 33,52,322 passengers who have entered the State through various routes, 7,090 have tested positive, according to health officials. The State has so far conducted 1,78,46,391 RT-PCR tests, with 1,75,29,190 persons tested.