Coronavirus | Mylapore DCP tests positive

Chennai

05 June 2020 00:07 IST

Over 401 police personnel tested positive and 140 of them were discharged and rejoined duty, according to the City Police Commissioner.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mylapore, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The IPS officer has been home quarantined. He was unwell for the last couple of days, a senior officer said. He is the third IPS officer to contract COVID-19.

Additional Commissioner of Police, North, Deputy Commissioners of Police, Anna Nagar and T. Nagar, recovered from the disease.

