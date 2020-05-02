Chennai

Coronavirus | Minister visits Kilpauk Medical College Hospital

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar interacted with patients through videoconferencing.

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar on Saturday, visited the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMCH). The KMCH houses an isolation ward for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and the Minister interacted with a few of them via videoconferencing.

He enquired about their health status, the treatment they have been receiving and the diet plan in place as well as the food being provided to the patients in the isolation ward.

