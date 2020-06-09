ChennaiCHENNAI 09 June 2020 00:10 IST
Coronavirus | Minister Pandiarajan to oversee relief work in Chennai Corporation’s Zone 4
As per the earlier order, Minister D. Jayakumar was nominated to oversee the Zone 4, along with Zones 3 and 5.
Three days after the State nominated five ministers to oversee relief work by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) for COVID-19 in highly affected zones, yet another minister has been added to the roster.
On Monday, it made a partial modification to its order from June 5 and nominated Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture Ma Foi K. Pandiarajan to oversee Zone 4.
