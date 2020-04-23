Coronavirus lockdown | Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law College starts online classes

The Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law College has introduced online lessons for five-year and two-year law degree students.

Officials said the administration transited to virtual instruction for both P.G. and U.G. students as the lockdown came in the middle of the semester. The university has around 1,500 students and a month’s classes have not been held due to the lockdown. They said a fortnight ago they announced the launch of online classes. “Students were provided the lectures provided via applications like Google classroom and other virtual learning platforms. Around 400 students across the batches have registered under each professor,” an official informed.

“It has received good reception. Our professors have been uploading study materials and have also created YouTube channels. They are continuously uploading lecture videos on all the current subjects,” a senior professor of the college said. “We are at the inflection point for good, during the time of the pandemic. The switch over has dispelled the perception that law colleges are unprepared for such a transition,” she said.

“The faculty identify material that is sent to students via messages. Most students have android phones and with students being given free laptops by the State this is the time to put them to good use,” he said.

Exam ready?

“Online classes are helpful but I am not sure whether they will be enough to write our exams. The college faculty are taking a lot of effort,” said K. Subasri, a third year student. She said it was difficult to get her questions answered as her class had 60 students.

The students were asked to register for courses through the Swayam portal. The faculty were instructed to identify lessons for students to learn online and their feedback was sought. Links to recorded lessons on YouTube by faculty from other colleges in the country were being sent to the students. However, the internal assessment component had to be suspended, a professor said.

There were glitches in having interactive sessions, an authority said. Interior and remote areas where internet connectivity was poor remained a challenge to reach, he added.