Coronavirus | Lockdown relaxations to give city residents a breather

Residents of Chennai can breath easy from May 4 with relaxations being extended to shops and other establishments, despite the city witnessing new COVID-19 cases every day, with more than 100 cases being reported over four consecutive days.

Chennai alone has registered a total of 1,257 cases till Saturday of which 223 persons have been discharged.

The city is among the 12 red zone regions in the State and has a large number of containment zones where no activity will be allowed.

In Chennai, the administration has extended the timings for shops selling essential items from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Standalone shops will be allowed to function from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., while hotels will be allowed to provide takeaway service from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The government has allowed opening of stores selling hardware, cement and construction materials, electrical items, mobile phones, computers, household products and spectacles from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Plumbers, electricians, home appliance mechanics, carpenters, household help, home care service providers will be allowed to work after getting permission from either the Chennai Corporation Commissioner or District Collectors.

E-commerce companies will be allowed to operate as per the timings announced earlier. Salons, beauty parlours, gyms, beaches, zoos, places of worship and autorickshaws will not be allowed to operate till the lockdown restrictions are reviewed.

Meanwhile, police officials told The Hindu that the arterial Anna Salai will be opened for traffic and all barricades on roads will be removed.

However, police will conduct checks at designated points and motorists will be checked if they are going out for valid reasons. Action will be initiated against violators, they said.

Police officials will also keep an eye on shops and hotels to ensure that they abide by the time restrictions announced by the government.