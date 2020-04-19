Chennai

Coronavirus lockdown: New guidelines for distribution of relief materials in Chennai

Ponnamallee Municipality Workers spray disinfectant to protect spreading of coronavirus, at Ponnamallee High Road near Kumananchavadi, Chennai on April 19, 2020.

Ponnamallee Municipality Workers spray disinfectant to protect spreading of coronavirus, at Ponnamallee High Road near Kumananchavadi, Chennai on April 19, 2020.   | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

This follows a court order based on petitions filed by Opposition parties

The Chennai Corporation has released new guidelines for the distribution of food and relief materials for affected residents during the lockdown for COVID-19. This follows a court order based on petitions filed by Opposition parties.

According to a press release from Chennai Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash, representatives of organisations and NGOs who intend to distribute food and relief materials to affected people should inform Chennai Corporation zonal officers before 48 hours. The information pertaining to the place and time of distribution should be shared with the zonal office of the Chennai Corporation.

Chennai Corporation zonal officers in each of the 15 zones will get clearance from the Food Safety Department before permitting the organisations and NGOs distributing food and relief materials.

The organisers will be permitted to send only three persons, including the elected representative of the people, for the distribution of food and relief materials.

The zonal officers will permit the organisations to distribute the materials only for a particular period of time. The organisation should ensure social distancing during the distribution. The vehicle carrying the relief materials and food should have only three persons. The NGOs should prepare the food in the same location of distribution.

The Chennai Corporation will not permit distribution of food and relief materials in containment zones. The organisation should abide by the regulations imposed by the local body during the distribution, according to the release.

