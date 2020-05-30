Coronavirus | Koyambedu cluster happened despite precautions, Madras High Court told

The management committee of the Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex has told the Madras High Court that a COVID-19 cluster got created at the market despite several preventive steps taken by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA).

The submission was made in a counter affidavit filed before Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and Anita Sumanth in response to a public interest litigation petition filed by Gerugambakkam Sutruvattara Viyabarigal Nala Sangam, a traders’ association, seeking sufficient safeguards.

S. Govindarajan, Chief Administrative Officer of the Market Management Committee, told the court that there were nearly 4,000 shops selling vegetables, flowers and grains at the wholesale market which was managed by a committee functioning under the CMDA.

CMDA had taken steps to distribute 3,000 masks free of cost to the traders, labourers and the general public every day. Further, the market complex was disinfected every day using drones as well as by personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services Department.

All vehicles were disinfected at entry points, hand sanitisers were given to traders and others and awareness on physical distancing norms was created. Yet, a cluster got created and hence the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister ordered the closure of the market complex.

Now a temporary market had been set up at Thirumazhisai with 207 shops with a distance of 20 feet between shops. All vehicle drivers and traders were being screened and an exclusive health control room had also been set up.

Entry of two-wheelers and autorickshaws had been banned inside the temporary market and small as well as tiny traders were allowed to purchase the perishable goods and transport them only in small four wheel trucks, the CAO told the court. After perusing the counter affidavit, the judges adjourned the case to June 9.