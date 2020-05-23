Coronavirus | Just three zones of Chennai account for over 3,000 cases

Three zones of the Chennai Corporation — Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Kodambakkam — have reported more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 each, out of a total of 9,364 cases in the city as on Friday.

On a more positive note, with over 3,000 residents returning from COVID-19 care centres and hospitals after treatment, the Corporation has removed 517 areas from the list of containment zones in the city. The areas were removed as no positive cases were reported in them for the past 14 days.

As many as 26 containment zones were removed in Thiruvottiyur, 9 in Manali, 18 in Madhavaram, 43 in Tondiarpet, 98 in Royapuram, 90 in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, 32 in Ambattur, 27 in Anna Nagar, 59 in Teynampet, 39 in Kodambakkam, 39 in Valasaravakkam, 6 in Alandur, 12 in Adyar, 13 in Perungudi and 8 in Sholinganallur. Movement of residents in such areas will no longer be restricted after the barricades came off.

The city now has 635 containment zones, where positive cases continue to be reported. Most of them are located in Royapuram, Kodambakkam and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar.

Shops reopen

The Corporation has started allowing shops to resume operations after they were sealed for violations with regard to social distancing norms. Shops in areas such as George Town, Purasawalkam, T. Nagar and Mylapore were permitted to open after the shopkeepers agreed to follow norms.

More than 1,000 shops were sealed in various parts of the city during the lockdown after they were found flouting rules.

Meanwhile, the Corporation has begun sending stranded migrant labourers to West Bengal. As many as 3,375 such labourers are staying in Corporation shelters. “We have sent 43,141 stranded labourers in 32 trains. The number will touch 50,000 shortly,” said Corporation Deputy Commissioner (Revenue and Finance) Meghanath Reddy.