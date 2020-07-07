Coronavirus | Infection curve flattening, says Tamil Nadu Health Minister

C. Vijayabaskar

CHENNAI

07 July 2020 00:03 IST

Beds in RGGGH will be increased to 2,000: Vijayabaskar

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said the COVID-19 curve is “flattening” in Chennai. He urged people to continue to adhere to safety norms, including wearing masks, although lockdown restrictions had been relaxed in the city.

“Due to measures taken by the government, the curve is not peaking but flattening in the city. There is a chance for us to reach a good stage,” he told reporters after a meeting with 43 senior doctors at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on Monday.

‘No reason to fear’

Asked about the rising number of deaths in Chennai, he said, “There are deaths caused by COVID-19 and deaths due to comorbidities. There is no need to fear [the virus]. At the same time, it is important to follow the norms laid down by the government.”

With an addition of 20 beds for COVID-19, the RGGGH now has 1,000 beds.

“We will be adding 1,000 more beds at RGGGH. So, the hospital will have 2,000 beds for moderate and severe COVID-19 patients. There are 700 in-patients and none of them are on ventilator support. The hospital has saved many persons with comorbidities, who were referred at the last minute,” he said.

Work was under way to install oxygen pipelines in Tower 3 while installation of a 20 kl oxygen tank was in progress. “Till now, RGGGH’s Department of Microbiology has tested 70,000 samples, while X-rays were taken for 15,000 COVID-19 patients and CT scan for 5,000 patients,” he added.

Colour-coded system

The hospital had introduced a colour-coded system with red tags for COVID-19 patients and blue tags for others. A battery-operated car with an oxygen cylinder had been deployed to transport patients.

The Minister said permission had been granted for trial of Indian system of medicine — ayurveda — at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital and yoga, naturopathy and Siddha at the upcoming COVID-19 facility at the National Institute of Ageing, Guindy.