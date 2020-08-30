Coronavirus | Index cases in Chennai see an increase

Corporation barricades 45 localities in the last few days

The Greater Chennai Corporation has started increasing the number of containment zones in the last few days, with 45 localities barricaded owing to a rise in index cases.

The number of containment zones have reduced from over 1,000 to less than 20 in the past three months.

A senior official said the number of index cases, for which officials have not been able to trace contacts, was increasing because of a rise in the number of visitors to the city. “We barricade the streets with more than three index cases. Over 35% of the cases in Chennai are index cases,” the official said.

Anna Nagar has 12 barricaded localities, the largest in the city. Kodambakkam has eight containment zones, while Valasaravakkam and Adyar have 10 each, Sholinganallur has three and Alandur and Perungudi have one each.

“We have intensified measures to test individuals in commercial areas,” an official said.

Fever camps have been conducted in all zones. At least 500 camps are held every day in the city.

The number of persons attending the camps is over 2,000 each day in zones such as Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Teynampet, Kodambakkam and Adyar. The average number of persons per camp is over 50 in zones such as Sholinganallur, Adyar, Valasaravakkam, Ambattur and Thiru.Vi.Ka. Nagar.

The case fatality rate in the city is 2.04%.

The number of active cases has been over 1,000 in zones such as Thiru.Vi.Ka. Nagar, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Kodambakkam and Adyar. Zones such as Sholinganallur, Perungudi, Adyar and Alandur have a higher proportion of active cases. Teynampet has registered the largest number of deaths.