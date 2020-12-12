Chennai

Coronavirus | Healthcare staff will be vaccinated first, says Chennai Corporation Commissioner

The Greater Chennai Corporation has generated a list of over 50,000 healthcare workers, who will receive priority in COVID-19 vaccination, said Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash.

Speaking to mediapersons on Friday, he said the healthcare workers, including doctors and paramedical staff, would be the first to receive vaccination after the government made a decision. “Civic frontline workers will get vaccinated in the next phase. Elderly persons will get priority after that. We have generated the list of elderly persons in each of the 200 wards of the city,” Mr. Prakash said.

“Vaccination for COVID-19 will be available as quickly as possible. We have already crossed 25 lakh tests for COVID-19. The positivity rate has reduced to 2% in the city. We increased testing after June 19. Currently, our testing is 35 times higher than the number of positive cases,” he added.

