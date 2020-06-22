Coronavirus | Greater Chennai Corporation to add 67 fever clinics

The Greater Chennai Corporation has planned to increase the number of fever clinics to 600 on Monday. It was increased to 533 on Saturday.

The civic body on Sunday reported that 36,671 visited fever clinics on Saturday. The number is expected to cross 50,000 every day this week. As many as 1,198 Influenza Like Illness (ILI) cases were reported this weekend and 1,029 swabs taken from residents for testing.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash said the fever clinics run by the Corporation evoked tremendous response from people.

“Not only for COVID-19, but for many other ailments, the services came in handy, particularly when many clinics and dispensaries in the private sector remain closed,” he said.

Case fatality rate

The case fatality rate in the city has increased to 1.46%. Eleven zones continue to report a large number of COVID-19 positive cases, with most cases in Royapuram. It has also become the first zone to report more than 100 deaths due to COVID-19.

Even as the number of positive cases is increasing, the Corporation has reported a reduction in the number of containment zones. Only 64 streets in the city have been barricaded.

Greater Chennai Corporation Deputy Commissioner (Revenue and Finance) Meghanath Reddy said 3,500 focus volunteers started visiting homes to help residents and monitor violations of containment norms.

“The focus volunteers go to houses under isolation or quarantine. They ensure that all the isolated and quarantined people stay home. Residents have requested many volunteers to take care of their immediate needs such as medicines or provisions. They visit the houses frequently for random check and report back in the evening,” said Mr.Reddy.

According to estimates, over 10,000 residents need assistance every day at fever clinics.