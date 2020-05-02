Coronavirus | Goondas Act against 14 for opposing doctor’s burial

The police invoked the Goondas Act, detaining 14 people for a year, as they were part of the group which objected to the burial of neurologist Simon Hercules in Velankadu after he died of COVID-19.
A police press release said a criminal case has been registered against the 14 people for preventing the burial of the deceased doctor, attacking the ambulance, its driver and occupants.
In connection with the incident, the Anna Nagar police arrested 22 persons, including a woman, on charges of rioting and attempted murder.
City Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan issued orders detaining 14 of them, including P. Annamalai, A. Asaithambi and others, under the Goondas Act.
