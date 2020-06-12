Coronavirus | FIRs registered against those violating home quarantine in Chennai

CHENNAI

12 June 2020 23:49 IST

Tondiarpet and Royapuram have reported the largest number of FIR for home quarantine violations.

The Corporation on Friday announced that FIRs have been filed against 40 households for violation of home quarantine.

All the 15 zones reported cases of people violating home quarantine. Tondiarpet and Royapuram have reported the largest number of FIR for home quarantine violations. Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash directed officials to take action against residents who come out of their homes during the 14-day home quarantine period.

At least 10 of the 15 zones reported the largest increase in COVID-19 cases. Royapuram remains the zone with the largest number of cases.

Advertising

Advertising