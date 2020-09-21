Coronavirus | Eleven zones of Chennai city register a positive growth rate in cases

No reprieve: Kodambakkam reported the largest number of cases, with over 1,000 residents testing positive.

CHENNAI

21 September 2020 00:01 IST

Alandur zone records the highest increase with 5.3% in the past seven days

The number of city zones reporting a positive growth rate of new COVID-19 cases has increased from five to 11 in the past seven days.

Compared to the negative growth rate last week, the Greater Chennai Corporation has registered a positive growth rate of 0.5% this week.

Few pockets

Officials said the number of cases was stable in the city, with a few pockets in some zones.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and will know the impact of the relaxations soon. We are testing 10 persons for every positive case in a neighbourhood,” an official said.

Alandur has registered the highest increase in new cases with 5.3% in the past seven days while Valasaravakkam registered a decline during the same period.

Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Tondiarpet, Madhavaram, Anna Nagar, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Adyar, Kodambakkam, Royapuram and Perungudi have registered a positive growth in new cases in the past week.

Kodambakkam continued to register the largest number of cases, with over 1,000 residents testing positive.

The growth rate of cases in the zone this week is 0.9%, increasing from 0.5% in the previous week.

Slight decline

Sholinganallur, which had reported the highest growth rate of cases in the previous week, has registered a decline in the last seven days.

The city’s case fatality rate has reduced to 1.97%.

Officials said the number of cases had not increased in most of the neighbourhoods even after two weeks of lockdown relaxations and the resumption of public transport.