Chennai

Coronavirus | Donations of rations, PPE kits continue

About 100 PPE kits and three ventilators for use by healthcare staff were handed over to Tiruvallur Collector Maheswari Ravikumar.

HCL Technologies said that it had distributed over 6,00,000 nutritious and hygienic meals and over 5,000 dry ration kits in Chennai, NCR, Bengaluru and a few other cities.

In a statement, it said that the distribution was done in collaboration with local government authorities in Chennai and HCL’s partner NGOs. The meals and kits were provided to migrant labourers and their families residing in makeshift shelters, communities living in urban slums, daily wage earners, abandoned elderly, and orphanages across these locations, the company said.

NGO Sevalaya said it had donated relief items worth ₹65 lakh, sponsored by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the beneficiaries were from villages in Tiruvallur district.

Dr. A.C. Shanmugam, founder chancellor, and Er. A.C.S. Arun Kumar, president, Dr. M.G.R. Educational and Research Institute, said they had donated 10-kg rice bags to around 1,500 families.

