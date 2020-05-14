Chennai

Coronavirus | Donations for pandemic relief continue

Sakthi Masala donated ₹5.10 crore to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund towards COVID-19 relief efforts.

In a statement, the company said it had already contributed ₹5 crore in March. This takes the company’s total contribution to ₹10.10 crore.

Toshiba JSW Power Systems Pvt. Ltd. (TJPS) said it has made a contribution of ₹5 lakhs to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

PPE donated

Lions Club said it has donated N95 Masks, PPE kits, 3 ply masks, sanitizers, caps and gloves worth ₹7.5 lakhs to Stanley Medical College & Hospital, Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and Tamil Nadu Government Multi-Super-Speciality Hospital.

Coronavirus
