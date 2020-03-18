Coronavirus | Crowds to be restricted in T. Nagar and other busy areas

Chennai

18 March 2020 01:26 IST

Corporation to implement disinfection plan; action on shops which do not adhere to guidelines

Entry of people to major shops in commercial areas such as T.Nagar, George Town, Purasawalkam and Velachery will be regulated to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as part of the disinfection plan.

Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani said that local body officials had been instructed to explore the option of issuing notices to big shops such as textiles showrooms that failed to cooperate.

“Residents have been requested to stay indoors. A meeting of residents’ associations and traders’ ‘bodies will be organised on Wednesday to create awareness on the disinfection plan,” said Mr. Velumani.

Textile showrooms in areas such as Ranganathan Street, T.Nagar are expected to get notice from Chennai Corporation officials to prevent crowding.

Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash said that all parks would be kept closed. “We will conduct 100% screening. Disinfection plan for 55 bus stands in the city is ready. Personnel will be deployed. We have instructed all banks to regularly disinfect all 3,800 ATMs in the city,” said Mr. Prakash.

Helpline numbers

Residents have been requested to lodge complaints to the Corporation helpline 1913 if they find that the disinfection initiative was not carried out properly.

Residents have been requested to report cases of COVID-19 to 011-23978046 or 104 or 044-29510400 or 044-29510500 or 9444340496 or 8754448477.

Residents can also call the Communicable Diseases Hospital 044-25912686/87/88. Officials said the Marina beach would not be closed. But the beach will be used to create awareness among residents on COVID-19.

“We may close the Marina beach if a large number of people start visiting the area, thereby increasing the risk,” said an official of the Corporation.

Corporation officials will generate a list of high-risk areas to restrict entry.

Over 3,000 workers of the Corporation have started disinfection work in congested areas using 46 vehicles, 200 machines and 200 power sprayers.