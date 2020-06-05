Coronavirus | Corporation puts city’s peak bed requirement at 55,000

Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner G. Prakash on Thursday said, according to estimates, the city may require up to 55,000 beds during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have readied 17,500 beds in COVID-19 Care Centres (CCC). We have also achieved 30% of the peak requirement of 10,000 beds at COVID-19 health centres. The city needs 10,000 beds in its tertiary care hospitals during the peak. Over 40% of these beds are ready,” he told journalists.

According to him, the civic body will build all the COVID-19 care centres by the end of this month.

Stressing the need for public cooperation to control the spurt in cases, he said civic officials had closed 400 establishments that violated norms pertaining to physical distancing and mask wearing.

“We have collected ₹65 lakh in fine from violators. Big establishments have been closed. This is a deterrent,” said Mr.Prakash.

Besides, the GCC has shifted 65 of the 85 markets to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Ten markets have been closed. Pointing to the increase in testing, Mr. Prakash said the city has 40 testing centres. “Testing is the highest in the country. We have reached 18,000 tests per million,” he said. The GCC has also sent 1.25 lakh migrant labourers to other States.

District-wise inspection

Senior IAS officer Rajendra Ratnoo, who led a Central team to assess the COVID-19 containment in the State, said the team would visit districts such as Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Cuddalore.

“Tamil Nadu has issued an order on Indian medicine for COVID-19 control. We will assess the impact of Indian medicine,” said Mr. Ratnoo.