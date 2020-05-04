Coronavirus | Complaint lodged against fake Siddha practitioner in Chennai for claiming to have a cure

The Director of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy lodged a police complaint against a fake Siddha practitioner for claiming to have a cure for COVID-19.

According to a press release issued by the Health Department, the man, Thiruthanikachalam claimed that he had found a medicine that could cure COVID-19 and spread false information through social media and newspapers. He was running a Siddha hospital near the Chennai Mufossil Bus Terminus. He had no medical qualification.

As per Section 8 of The Epidemic Diseases Act and Regulations, publishing any kind of information on COVID-19 on WhatsApp or Facebook without the permission of the Directors of Public Health or Medical Education or Medical and Rural Health Services was banned.

As his act endangered the lives of people, the Director of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy lodged a complaint with the police and action was being initiated on him, the release said.