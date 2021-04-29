Coronavirus | Chennai has not registered an abnormal increase in deaths, Corporation Commissioner says

The Corporation is planning to set up a 24x7 screening facility at the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Island Grounds to reduce the load on government hospitals; a total of 21 screening centres will be set up

The Greater Chennai Corporation has not registered any abnormal increase in deaths, according to its Commissioner G. Prakash.

Mr. Prakash told journalists on Thursday that officials were monitoring all the 240 burial grounds for any abnormal increase in deaths. “The City Health Officer is the custodian of data on births and deaths. We would have known if there had been any increase in the number of deaths. The condition of Chennai is not like that of cities in northern parts of India. The case fatality of COVID-19 has reduced to 1.4% in Chennai,” said Mr.Prakash.

Pointing to a technical snag in the COVID-19 portal, Mr. Prakash said it would be streamlined shortly.

Special coordinator and principal secretary Commercial Taxes, M.A. Siddique said the Greater Chennai Corporation has made arrangements for the setting up of 21 screening centres, including a 24×7 facility in Kendriya Vidyalaya at Island Grounds, to reduce the load in government tertiary care hospitals.

Currently, the Greater Chennai Corporation has 12 screening centres and work on development of nine additional centres is under way, he said.

“Currently, 11,000 COVID -19 patients are in hospitals and 2,732 patients are in COVID-19 care centres. Over 25,000 patients are in home isolation. We will have additional 2,400 oxygen beds in 10 days. Currently, we have 2,545 oxygen beds in government hospitals and 3,129 oxygen beds in private hospitals. The Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Royapettah Government Hospital will get 250 oxygen beds each. Chennai Trade Centre will get 250 oxygen beds in 10 days and another 250 oxygen beds after another 10 days. The number of ICU beds in government hospitals will increase by 320 in three days. Currently, government hospitals have 1,057 ICU beds. Work is under way to install ventilators,” said Mr. Siddique.