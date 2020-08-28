Coronavirus | Chennai Corporation will monitor zones with a large number of workplaces

Cases in the city have risen due to work-related activities

The Greater Chennai Corporation has started COVID-19 control measures in zones with a large number of workplaces, following a rise in the number of cases after the relaxation of the lockdown.

A senior official of the Corporation said zones such as Sholinganallur, Perungudi, Teynampet, Alandur and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar had already registered a rise in the number of cases because of workplaces in the areas.

A meeting with senior officials of the police and field support staff was held on Thursday to improve control measures. Civic officials have been directed to monitor all those who visit the zones from other parts of the country.

The Corporation will start locking and sealing of the workplaces that violate norms pertaining to physical distancing. The civic body will also start penalising residents who violate norms pertaining to physical distancing and mask wearing. The civic body has collected ₹1.8 crore in fines from workplaces and individuals for violations, so far.

Even after a decrease in the number of tests in the city in the past few days, the number of cases has touched 1,290 this week.

The case count was around 900 a few weeks ago before the relaxation of e-pass norms for visiting the city, officials said. The positivity rate has also increased beyond 10% in the past 14 days in seven zones, including Sholinganallur, Perungudi and Teynampet, where a large number of workplaces are located. The positivity is less than 8% in Tiruvottiyur.

Influx of visitors

The positivity rate was around 8% a few weeks ago. The rate has increased to 9.6% in the last 14 days. Officials said they expected the rise because of the influx of work-related visitors. At least 2.5 lakh persons were expected to reach the city in the next 14 days owing to relaxation of e-pass norms, civic officials said.