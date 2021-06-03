Coronavirus | Chennai Corporation to conduct sero-survey shortly

CHENNAI

The civic body is in the final process of appointing a research partner to conduct the survey

The Chennai Corporation is planning to conduct a sero-survey in the city in a fortnight. This sero-survey would be the first to be done during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The civic body is in the final process of appointing a research partner to conduct the survey.

A senior official of the Chennai Corporation confirming the proposal said three sero-surveys were conducted by the civic body as part of the first wave of the pandemic last year. The sero-surveys were conducted with the support of the National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT) and State’s Public Health department.

The senior civic official said that once the research partner has been identified, the methodology for carrying out the test: consisting of the number of persons, streets and other details would be worked out.