Coronavirus | Chennai Corporation to conduct doorstep temperature checks

The Greater Chennai Corporation will start distribution of thermal scanners to civic workers in order to check temperature of residents in the city.

The number of city residents has been estimated to be 87 lakh. At least 150 households would be thermally scanned for fever every day by each civic worker, officials said.

For the past few months, over 12,000 civic workers have been collecting information from residents on fever cases to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Collating information

A senior official of the Corporation said workers would visit homes, check body temperature and share information with the civic body.

Doctors in mobile units would reach neighbourhoods where a large number of fever cases were reported on a particular day. The information compiled by workers would be used to prioritise stationing of mobile hospital units in various localities. At a meeting in Ripon Buildings with doctors from other districts on Friday, senior officials of the Corporation directed doctors with PPE kits to visit households for treating home isolated patients who tested positive for COVID-19.

“More than 60% of positive cases are under home isolation. Every day around 2,000 positive cases are being reported in the city. Some of these people need medical intervention. Some of the additional doctors who have reached Chennai will monitor residents on home isolation,” a Corporation official said.