Coronavirus | Chennai Corporation officials yet to find source of infection for 1,385 index cases

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has not been able to establish the source of infection (contacts) of 1,385 residents, who have tested positive for COVID-19.

“We have 1,385 [such] index cases,” an official of the GCC said. The largest number of index cases have been reported in zones such as Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Anna Nagar, Teynampet and Kodambakkam.

City Health Officer Jagadeesan said many residents were not able to recall their contacts. “Some residents do not give proper history. Around 2 to 3% of residents do not give the proper address. Subsequently, we send teams to find their contacts. We have to find out the contacts of all residents who have tested positive for COVID-19,” he said.

The GCC has been getting the police to help trace the contacts. But they have also been unable to zero in on many who have tested positive. GCC officials said they would continue to increase the testing in the city. On Friday, 5,500 residents were tested for COVID-19. The number will continue to increase during the lockdown. The civic agency also conducted fever camps at more than 550 locations on Saturday, officials said.

According to data compiled by the GCC, the case mortality rate in the city continues to increase. On Friday, the case mortality rate was 1.3%. It increased to 1.4% on Saturday. The number of barricaded containment zones have been reduced to 64 on Saturday.

Prominent zones

The important roads that have been included on the list of containment zones include Bazaar Road, Saidapet, East Coast Road, Kottivakkam, Lake View Road, Kodambakkam, Motilal Street, T.Nagar, SAF Games Village, Koyambedu and Anna Street, M.G.R. Colony.

Zones such as Madhavaram have reported a rise in COVID-19 cases in the past few days, with the number crossing 1,000 this weekend. The number of positive cases in Royapuram has crossed 6,000. Officials said around 75% of the 40,000 streets in the city were free from COVID-19.