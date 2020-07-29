Coronavirus | Chennai Corporation launches mobile LED units to spread awareness on initiatives

The Greater Chennai Corporation has launched a COVID-19 awareness campaign using mobile LED units in all 15 zones of the city.

Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash on Tuesday launched three mobile LED units as part of the campaign. The number will be increased to 15 shortly.

He said the campaign had been launched to create awareness about the initiatives taken by the civic officials to help residents. The Corporation’s mobile units will screen short films and other awareness programmes on emerging issues faced by residents during the pandemic. The campaign is also expected to create awareness about the presence of fever clinics.

“We have conducted 23,000 fever clinics in the city so far. Over 14 lakh residents have been screened so far,” Mr. Prakash said.

Non-governmental organisations will play a key role in supporting the Greater Chennai Corporation in creation of awareness on COVID-19 using mobile units. Don Bosco Anbu Illam Director Fr.Leo Joseph said residents could closely observe the emerging changes on COVID-19 containment with the introduction of visual dimension.

“We have started taking residents with breathlessness to hospitals. They will then be taken to wards designated for suspected COVID-19 cases. Death analysis has shown that some residents died because of a delay in treatment,” he said. Case mortality rate is expected to reduce by 0.2% to 0.3% by such initiatives.

“The positivity rate has reduced to 9.5% from 11%. It was 37% before the total lockdown on June 19. There is stability now,” Mr. Prakash added. The Corporation has taken initiatives to contain price rise during the pandemic. “We have not received complaints about price rise of essential commodities. We have permitted 5,500 mobile retail outlets to improve supply of essential commodities in the city,” he said.

The mobile LED units were also expected to create awareness on how to report instances of rise in price of essential commodities during the pandemic.