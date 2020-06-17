Coronavirus | Chennai Corporation gets ₹10 crore from SDRF for containment measures

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday sanctioned ₹21.43 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to various agencies, including ₹10 crore to the Greater Chennai Corporation, for carrying out COVID-19 containment and precautionary measures.
While ₹10 crore was sanctioned for the Greater Chennai Corporation towards COVID-19 containment and prevention measures for the period between May and August, ₹9.08 crore was sanctioned to the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine for purchasing corona care drug kits.
Estimated requirement
The amount for the Greater Chennai Corporation will be subject to getting additional information for certain other needs, since the estimated requirement was for about ₹360 crore.
A sum of ₹2 crore was sanctioned to the Tiruvallur Collector to meet the expenditure incurred on providing food, basic amenities and transportation, and operation of relief camps, etc., for migrant labourers.
Besides, ₹35 lakh was sanctioned to the Tamil Nadu Medical Service Corporation for purchasing equipment and other necessities for a COVID-19 Care Centre at the ESI Hospital in Ayanavaram.
