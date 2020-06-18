Coronavirus | Chennai Corporation forms 200 response teams for better management of patient care

Corporation workers spraying disinfectant at Triplicane.

CHENNAI

18 June 2020 23:44 IST

Civic body works out a micro plan to intensify containment measures

The Greater Chennai Corporation has come out with a micro plan by forming a COVID-19 Response Team for each of the 200 divisions in the city. The micro plan has been worked out after a meeting held by senior officials with the assistant engineers/junior engineers and assistant executive engineers at the Ripon Buildings last Saturday to evolve strategies to contain the spread of the pandemic.

A senior official of the civic body said the Response Teams had been formed due to the steady rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the city since the lockdown imposed on March 24. The focus of these teams, each headed by the respective AE/JE, is to appropriately manage and improve the preventive actions to contain the infection in the community.

Sharing details of the micro plan, the official said data as on June 13 showed that more than 50% of the COVID-19 active cases were in 46 divisions with the bulk of them coming from eight divisions, namely Koyambedu (Division 127) having 540 cases, Periamet (Division 58) 378 cases, Georgetown (Division 59) 366 cases, Pulianthope (Division 77) 341 cases, Nerkundram (Division 145) 339 cases, Royapuram (Division 52) 332 cases, Krishnampettai (Division 120) 313 cases, and Seven Wells (Division 55) 298 cases.

Advertising

Advertising

The division-level Response Team, to be headed by the respective AE/JE, would consist of Divisional Health Officer, medical officer of the Urban Primary Health Centre, sanitary inspector, tax collector, licence inspector and conservancy inspector. The team would meet every day and analyse all the issues related to pandemic management, including clinical care of the patients, contact tracing, quarantine, intensive disinfection, containment measures, intensive door-to-door surveillance for fever and distribution of Kabasura Kudineer, zinc and vitamin C tablets and provision of masks.

Secondary team

The official said a second-line response team to monitor the effective functioning of the division-level response team has been formed at the unit level to be headed by the jurisdictional assistant executive engineer. The team would have unit health officer, sanitary officer, assessor, conservancy supervisor, and a police official from the particular police station for enforcing home isolation and home quarantine.

The Corporation has, under the micro plan, issued a Standard Operating Procedure for clinical care of positive patients, quarantine measures, intensified disinfection and fever and influenza like illness surveillance.

The team would organise fever camps, contact tracing and fleet management for shifting patients to hospitals and home isolation.

A senior official of the Kodambakkam zone, which has a number of hotspot divisions in the city, said the micro management plan was being implemented effectively and would very soon show results.