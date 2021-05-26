Coronavirus | Chennai Corporation appoints nodal officers to coordinate with private hospitals

CHENNAI

26 May 2021 11:18 IST

Private hospitals and clinics are to notify to the nodal officers, details of any persons seeking treatment with COVID-19 like symptoms

The Chennai Corporation, in an effort to keep tabs on persons with COVID-19 symptoms taking medication from private hospitals and clinics located within the city, has appointed entomologists as nodal officers to liaise with the private sector.

In a notification issued by Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi (under the powers vested under Section 30(2) (v) (vi) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005), he has directed private hospitals and clinics to notify to the nodal officers, details of any persons seeking treatment with COVID-19 like symptoms. The hospitals and clinics should send a report on a daily basis to the mail gccpvthospitalreports@chennaicorporation.gov.in.

Advertising

Advertising

The nodal officers appointed in the 15 zones would coordinate with the hospitals and clinics based on the report, the notification adds.

The nodal officers of the 15 zones are: Shanthi 9444422035 (Zone 1), Malathi 6380072987 (Zone 2 and 3), Sooriya 8072642988 (Zone 4), Joshwa 9840857792 (Zone 5), Swaroop Rani 9941627096 (Zone 6), Paramaguru 9941226410 (Zone 7), G. Thenmozhi 9884796674 (Zone 8), N. Thenmozhi 9840624209 (Zone 9), Julie 6382694104 (Zone 10), Jagadheesan 7449195461 (Zone 11), Vasanthi 9444682514 (Zone 12), Porkodi 9940374804 (Zone 13), Sivakumar 9841320440 (Zone 14), and Velmurugan 9884470278 (Zone 15).

The notification of the civic body also warns of penal action to be initiated against refusal to comply with the order.