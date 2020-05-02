Coronavirus | Chennai airport places floor markers at terminals to ensure social distancing

Chennai airport on May 2 begun placing markers on the floor to help passengers maintain social distancing as part of its initial preparatory steps to keep the terminals ready for flight operations, whenever it resumes.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials said the markers have been placed with a distance of a little over one metre in front of the check-in counters where passengers will queue up first after entering the terminal. “We measured the distance along with a trolley and then began sticking these markers. The process has just started and it will take some time. We haven’t received any information about when the flight operations will resume, but we have to be ready in any case and hence we are doing some preparatory work,” an official said.

Meanwhile, the officials have finalised a design to cover check-in counters and have also prepared a model for one. “The check-in counters will be covered by glass with a small opening which will act as a protective barrier for the airline staff. This will be done for all the counters once industries open so that we can place orders,” the official added.

Similarly, seating arrangements in the Security Hold Area (SHA) too will be arranged in such a way to help passengers maintain social distancing norms.

The AAI had said that post lockdown, only 30% flights would be operated. Though there are talks that only one terminal may be used when operations resume, officials say it is not clear if will be applicable for Chennai airport. “There will be more clarity on it only in the coming weeks,” an official said.

The Officials also said they are continuing with the fumigation drive of airport terminals.