Coronavirus | Chengalpattu to start door-to-door inspection

The Chengalpattu district administration has worked out an intensive inspection plan for preventing COVID. Field workers will be assigned for localities like Tambaram and Pallavaram, for door-to-door verification of residents’ health.
The plan to appoint field workers was taken at a high-level meeting held by Principal Secretary T. Udhayachandran with Collector A. John Louis as part of COVID-19 prevention measures in Tambaram Municipality on Friday.
At the meeting, it was decided to form village committees to prevent outsiders from entering villages. Mr. Udayachandran also distributed 3,300 packets of kabasura kudineer to St. Thomas Mount cantonment officials. The district administration has issued directions to local administrative authorities and health officials to monitor the strict regulation of social distancing in various places.
