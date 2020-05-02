Chennai

Coronavirus | Chengalpattu to start door-to-door inspection

The Chengalpattu district administration has worked out an intensive inspection plan for preventing COVID. Field workers will be assigned for localities like Tambaram and Pallavaram, for door-to-door verification of residents’ health.

The plan to appoint field workers was taken at a high-level meeting held by Principal Secretary T. Udhayachandran with Collector A. John Louis as part of COVID-19 prevention measures in Tambaram Municipality on Friday.

At the meeting, it was decided to form village committees to prevent outsiders from entering villages. Mr. Udayachandran also distributed 3,300 packets of kabasura kudineer to St. Thomas Mount cantonment officials. The district administration has issued directions to local administrative authorities and health officials to monitor the strict regulation of social distancing in various places.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 2, 2020 12:02:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/coronavirus-chengalpattu-to-start-door-to-door-inspection/article31485140.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY