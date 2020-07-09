Coronavirus | Chartered flight passengers at Chennai airport tested

People arriving at the city airport in chartered flights are being tested at the hotels where they will be staying till their results are known.
On Wednesday, nearly 170 passengers, who came from Kuwait in a chartered flight in the evening, were taken to hotels and their samples were collected. This was a shift from the regular practice, where those arriving in Vande Bharat flights would be tested at the airport and then be taken to government-allotted free or paid quarantine.
Many stranded workers from private companies were being brought in by chartered flights.On arrival, they would be taken to hotels and representatives from private labs would collect samples for testing, airport sources said.
“A company communicates to the State government that it is making arrangements for a chartered flight. We suggest a hotel and then give the name of a lab approved by the ICMR. The same day or the next, a staff from the lab collects the passengers’ sample at the hotel. Of course, the Chennai Corporation monitors the process,” an official of the Greater Chennai Corporation said.
Labs provide the results to the government and officials inform passengers.
