Chennai

Coronavirus | Application to self-audit hygienic practices introduced

Med India Hospitals has introduced an application ‘MED-HAP’ to ensure that people maintain hygiene post-lockdown.

Hospital chairman T.S. Chandrasekar said by continuing the mandatory hygiene practices and self-auditing could help contain the spread of COVID-19.

The free app is available for download in Tamil, English and Hindi. The app asks 10 questions about hygiene practices, such as handwashing with soap, mask usage, physical distancing, use of hand sanitiser, covering the mouth and nose while sneezing or coughing in public and conscious control of touching nose, mouth and face.

The answer leads to a scoring system that comes with virtual rewards to motivate the user. At the end of a year the best app user also gets a hygiene master certificate. The application also comes with a daily notification reminder for self-audit.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 3, 2020 12:14:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/coronavirus-application-to-self-audit-hygienic-practices-introduced/article32508976.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story