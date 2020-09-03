Coronavirus | Application to self-audit hygienic practices introduced

‘MED-HAP’ has been launched by Med India Hospitals to help controlling the spread of COVID-19.

Med India Hospitals has introduced an application ‘MED-HAP’ to ensure that people maintain hygiene post-lockdown.

Hospital chairman T.S. Chandrasekar said by continuing the mandatory hygiene practices and self-auditing could help contain the spread of COVID-19.

The free app is available for download in Tamil, English and Hindi. The app asks 10 questions about hygiene practices, such as handwashing with soap, mask usage, physical distancing, use of hand sanitiser, covering the mouth and nose while sneezing or coughing in public and conscious control of touching nose, mouth and face.

The answer leads to a scoring system that comes with virtual rewards to motivate the user. At the end of a year the best app user also gets a hygiene master certificate. The application also comes with a daily notification reminder for self-audit.