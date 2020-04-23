Coronavirus | Andhra Mahila Sabha Hospital shuts down

Chennai Corporation has shut down Andhra Mahila Sabha Hospital on Durgabai Deshmukh Road in R.A. Puram on April 23 after three healthcare providers — two doctors and a staff nurse, tested positive for coronavirus.

The infected include a gynaecologist, a paediatrician and a staff nurse. The gynaecologist is a 65-year-old woman; the paediatrician is 42 years old and the nurse is 24 years old.

According to an official, the hospital was operating with limited strength. A test was run on all three of them after it was found that one of the attendants had bathed a COVID-19 infected person in his residence.

The health officials also informed that contact tracing had been completed and containment measures had been done at the residences of all the three infected persons.

