Coronavirus | ‘Ambulances from other States not needed due to fall in cases in Chennai’

They will be sent to other districts to assist in containment efforts, say Corporation officials

The additional ambulances requisitioned for by the Greater Chennai Corporation are likely to be sent for other districts where the numbers have gone up, owing to the decrease in number of COVID-19 cases in the city.

The positivity rate has reduced to 8% in the city, according to official data.

The Corporation was expected to get 30 ambulances from States such as Kerala in addition to 80 ambulances in the 15 zones of the city. Officials are planning to divert the additional ambulances for containment activities in other districts.

Most zones, including Royapuram, Tondiarpet, Tiruvottiyur, Teynampet, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Adyar, have been registering a decrease in number of cases for the past few days. As a result, 80 ambulances in the city have been found adequate for transportation of patients to hospitals, officials said.

However, zones such as Ambattur, Anna Nagar and Kodambakkam have registered a rise in number of cases in the past few days. Most ambulances used in wards of north Chennai have been proposed to be used for transportation of patients from such zones.

“We have increased oxygen support system in all 80 ambulances. Earlier we had only 40 ambulances with the facility,” an official said.

Officials said the additional ambulances would be sent to the city in the event that cases began rising after the three lakh guest workers return to the city.

The case fatality rate in the city is 2.1%. Zones such as Teynampet and Tiruvottiyur have registered a higher case fatality rate of around 3%. Over 600 patients have reportedly died because of a delay in reaching the hospitals.