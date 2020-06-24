Coronavirus | After patients escape, security in hospitals intensified

The police have increased security measures in hospitals after many COVID-19 patients went missing from institutions where they were undergoing treatment.

Recently, a 65-year-old patient went missing from a special ward of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH). His body was found floating in the waters of Cooum five days later and police identified him as the patient after recovering a prescription from his pocket.

In RGGGH alone, three patients have gone missing, so far. While one was found dead, the other two were traced and brought back to the hospital. One of the escapees even threatened to end his life when they traced him back to his house. The other took a couple of trucks to reach Tirupattur but were traced.

An advocate, a shopkeeper and a few delivery executives of a food aggregator escaped from Government Medical College Hospital at Omandurar Estate. Now, the instances of COVID-19 patients escaping from government hospitals have come down as a result of increased security, police said.

Flower Bazaar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) S. Rajendran said RGGGH had CCTV camera coverage and the three blocks where COVID-19 patients were admitted was under round-the-clock police vigil.

Triplicane DCP G. Dharamarajan said, “Enough police personnel are guarding the entrance of special wards. In addition, the hospital has private security personnel in other blocks.”

Three have escaped from the special ward of Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. In Government Stanley Hospital and Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, police outposts were functioning and special teams were posted in addition to the private security personnel, police said.

At the Communicable Diseases Hospital in Tondiarpet, 35 children from a government-run home in Royapuram were admitted after testing positive. Among them, three minor boys — aged 17,15 and 12 years — escaped one after another. One of them was brought back to the hospital.

“Our investigation revealed that they removed the window pane of a bathroom in the second floor and climbed down a pipe. The boy who was brought back told us that he was afraid that he would die soon and desperately wanted to see his family in Bihar,” said Washermenpet DCP G. Subbulakshmi.