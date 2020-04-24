Coronavirus | Aavin to ensure milk supply during complete lockdown

Aavin will ensure availability of milk in and around Chennai during the complete lockdown announced by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami from Sunday. The city consumes around 13.25 lakh litres of Aavin milk per day. “We will ensure additional milk availability at our own outlets and milk retailer points so there is no need for panic buying,” an official said.

Apart from delivering milk to depots and other delivery points earlier than usual, it will also ensure milk and milk product availability at 210 of its outlets across the city, he said. The milk major has also tied up with online aggregators Zomato and Dunzo for home delivery of products.