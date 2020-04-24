Coronavirus | Aavin to ensure milk supply during complete lockdown

Aavin will ensure availability of milk in and around Chennai during the complete lockdown announced by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami from Sunday. The city consumes around 13.25 lakh litres of Aavin milk per day. “We will ensure additional milk availability at our own outlets and milk retailer points so there is no need for panic buying,” an official said.
Apart from delivering milk to depots and other delivery points earlier than usual, it will also ensure milk and milk product availability at 210 of its outlets across the city, he said. The milk major has also tied up with online aggregators Zomato and Dunzo for home delivery of products.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.