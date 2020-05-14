Chennai

Coronavirus | A complaint of delay in testing prompts civic body to act

When Swadi Prabakaran’s mother tested positive, she approached the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. Photo: File

Anna Nagar West resident recounts apathy of authorities.

A resident of Anna Nagar West had a harrowing experience when she tried to get her mother tested for COVID-19.

According to Swadi Prabakaran, her mother took ill on May 9. Initially, the family did not suspect that it was COVID-19, since she had no travel or contact history in the family. Since the lockdown, only her mother ventured out twice a week to buy groceries. But when her fever did not subside, Ms. Swadi called the helpline, only to be told to contact the nearest government hospital.

She took her mother to the Govermnent Kilpauk Hospital on Wednesday, where doctors advised her to be quarantined at home and keep her grandmother protected.

She was prescribed basic paracetamol and sent home. However, no tests were done for the other members of the family – Swadi, her 81-year-old grandmother and brother. She escalated her concern again with the authorities on social media.

On Thursday, the Greater Chennai Corporation officials visited their home and sanitised the area, according to her and took the rest of the family, save her mother, for testing.

Later, her mother was sent to a government quarantine facility. On Thursday, she was shifted to a private engineering college after a chest X-ray was done.

“There has been no delay. We have clear guidelines that a person should have close contact with a positive patient or must have been exposed to the virus and tested positive. There was no delay on our part. In case she has concerns she can always contact us,” a Corporation health official said.

