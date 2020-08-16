Coronavirus | 99 prisoners in Puzhal cured

Better equipped: Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar and Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam at the care centre in the Puzhal Central Prison.

CHENNAI

16 August 2020 02:24 IST

Health Minister Vijayabaskar opens first COVID-19 Care Centre on prison premises

As many as 114 prisoners at the Puzhal Central Prison have tested positive for COVID-19 and 99 of them have recovered so far, according to Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar.

The patients were treated at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital and in the hospital on the prison premises. The remaining prisoners are under treatment, according to a press release from the Health Department.

On Saturday, Minister for Law, Courts and Prisons C.Ve. Shanmugam and Dr. Vijayabaskar inaugurated a 50-bed COVID-19 Care Centre at the Puzhal Central Prison. The Health Minister said this was the first time in the country that such a facility was being established.

It was a full-fledged care centre with doctors, nurses and laboratory technicians available round-the-clock.

Semi-auto analyser, mobile x-ray, ECG, ultrasound scan and oxygen cylinders were provided and an ambulance was kept on standby.

The centre has three wards for men and one for women. The samples lifted will be sent to the RT-PCR laboratory at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital. The Health Minister pointed out that it was important to prevent transmission of COVID-19 among prisoners. There were 2,014 inmates in the three prisons on the Puzhal complex.

The Government Stanley Medical College Hospital was the authorised facility to treat prisoners from Puzhal Central Prison and the sub-jails under its control in Chengalpattu, Poonamallee, Ponneri, Maduranthakam, Tiruttani,, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Saidapet, the release said.

“There are 1,29,122 beds for COVID-19 in the State. We have 1,643 CCCs in the State, of which 54 are in Chennai,” Dr. Vijayabaskar said. The care centres have 72,640 beds, of which 15,932 are in Chennai.

DGP (Prisons) Sunil Kumar Singh, DIG of Chennai range A. Murugesan, Puzhal prison officials, Director of Medical Education R. Narayana Babu and dean of Government Stanley Medical College Hospital P. Balaji were present.