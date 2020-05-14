Coronavirus | 706 passengers arrive at Central from Delhi

The Chennai Corporation on Thursday received 706 passengers who arrived in the city by train from Delhi.

Most of them showed willingness to be on free accommodation, said Chennai Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash. Corporation officials made arrangements for free accommodation for 500 passengers in St. Joseph College of Engineering in Semmenchery in Sholinganallur zone.

Arrangements for paid accommodation for 100 passengers were made in Hotel Ambassador Pallava in Egmore. Another 100 passengers were shifted to Hotel Pride on Poonamallee High Road for paid accommodation. All passengers were screened for symptoms of COVID-19 before being taken to their choice of accommodation.

“The passengers have no symptoms of COVID-19. We will take them to the COVID-19 testing facilities on Friday in the respective zones where they have been accommodated. After testing for the disease, decisions will be made for sending them home after the stipulated time of quarantine,” an official said.

Transported by bus

The passengers were received at the Chennai Central by Chennai Corporation Department of Revenue and Finance officials, who took them in 30 buses to hotels and educational institutions for accommodation. A passenger who went to Hotel Pride said the officials in the train informed them that the paid accommodation would cost ₹1500 per day. “But after we reached Chennai, officials say the cost of accommodation is ₹2500 per day. We hope to get better facilities and nutritious food. That is why we agreed to opt for paid accommodation,” the passenger said.

Most passengers who opted for paid accommodation reached the hotel by 9 p.m. In a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the passengers were asked to wait on the road while adopting social distancing for a long time before being permitted inside the hotel.