Coronavirus | 18% of residents housebound in 157 containment zones of Chennai

At least 18% of city residents have been confined to their homes owing to the emergence of COVID-19 cases in various localities.

And as many as 157 locations have been cordoned off by barricades to prevent the spread of the disease. The city reported more than 400 cases on Thursday and more than 50 new cases have been reported on Friday.

Taking the initiative

Chennai Corporation officials said they were taking initiatives to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in locations where positive cases have been reported.

According to data compiled by the Chennai Corporation, over 3.6 lakh families in the city are confined to their homes without any permission to venture out on the streets because of reports of positive cases in their area.

The city has an estimated number of 20 lakh households, all of which have been monitored on a daily basis by 15,000 workers.

But the 3.6 lakh families in the containment zones are permitted to come out of the homes only for essential services.

Essential services

All the residents will get essential services with the assistance of Chennai Corporation officials. Residents in containment zones are requested to call Corporation helpline 1913 for assistance in getting essential services.

Chennai Corporation officials said the restrictions on movement of the families will be lifted only 28 days after the last positive case in the location is reported.

The civic officials will test all samples of persons with symptoms in containment zones to offer medical assistance.