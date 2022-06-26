Copper artefacts stolen from Shiva temple near Walajah
Rare copper artefacts, CCTV cameras and cash and coins in the hundial of the Agastheeswarar temple in Vannivedu village near Walajah town were stolen in the early hours of Sunday.
Around 6 a.m., when the temple authorities arrived to open the premises to perform the morning rituals, they found that the lock of the main door of the temple was broken. Steel cupboards in the record room were ransacked. Rare copper artefacts and idols were missing. The hundial was also looted. The idols in the sanctum sanctorum were damaged.
Immediately, the temple officials alerted the police. A case has been filed by the Walajah police. Further investigation is on.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.