Copper artefacts stolen from Shiva temple near Walajah

Rare copper artefacts, CCTV cameras and cash and coins in the hundial of the Agastheeswarar temple in Vannivedu village near Walajah town were stolen in the early hours of Sunday.

Around 6 a.m., when the temple authorities arrived to open the premises to perform the morning rituals, they found that the lock of the main door of the temple was broken. Steel cupboards in the record room were ransacked. Rare copper artefacts and idols were missing. The hundial was also looted. The idols in the sanctum sanctorum were damaged.

Immediately, the temple officials alerted the police. A case has been filed by the Walajah police. Further investigation is on.