COP advises inspectors to ensure better conviction rates in criminal cases

The City Police Commissioner A.K.Viswanathan has asked police inspectors to ensure better conviction rates in criminal cases.
On Wednesday, he rewarded Flower Bazaar police inspector Siddharth Sankar Rai and Grade II police constable A.Subburaj for completing the investigation and securing conviction of an accused in a chain snatching case. While rewarding them, Mr. Viswanathan said inspectors should personally supervise the proceedings in the court and ensure conviction.
The two police personnel who were rewarded, produced witnesses in last six months in the case against Kumar alias Aruppukumar, 32, a notorious criminal. He had 13 criminal cases booked against him for murder, kidnap and bombing and was detained under Goondas Act twice.
The 18th Sessions Court convicted and sentenced Kumar to 10 years rigorous imprisonment besides imposing a fine of ₹ 5,500.
