Cooum’s restoration likely to be completed soon

Work is in progress to build a wall along the Cooum river’s bank.

CHENNAI

06 September 2021 01:46 IST

Work on the restoration of the Cooum river, including wall construction and plugging of sewage outfalls, is expected to be completed ahead of the monsoon.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi will inspect the Cooum wall construction work in Chetpet on Monday. Work is under way in areas such as Chetpet, where a few encroachments have been reported.

Most of the sewage outfalls along the Cooum river are expected to be plugged shortly. A few patches of greenery will be developed along the river this year. More waterfront development is likely to be taken up later.

Advertising

Advertising

Pollution in the Cooum river is expected to reduce after the development of sewage treatment plants along the river. Dumping of construction debris continues in areas such as College Road.

Civic officials said a fine of ₹5,000 would be levied for dumping waste in waterbodies.