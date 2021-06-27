Cooum’s first sewage treatment plant to open in 2 months

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi inspecting the sewage plant on Sunday.

Four plants are being constructed as part of the Integrated Cooum River Eco-restoration Project.

The modular sewage treatment plant constructed in Chetpet, as part of the Integrated Cooum River Eco-restoration Project (CRRT), would be commissioned in two months. Four plants are being constructed, and the others will take some more time for completion.

On Sunday, Shivdas Meena, Additional Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Water Supply; Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation; and other officials inspected the plants. The largest treatment capacity among the four plants would come up on Langs Garden Road, Pudupet.

Officials of the Metrowater said the modular sewage treatment plants were based on the moving bed biofilm reactor technology, and the plant at Chetpet has the capacity to treat one million litres of sewage daily.

A portion of the recycled waste water would be used for watering plants maintained by the Greater Chennai Corporation. The remaining would be released into the river to facilitate its flow.

“We inspected the Adyar side road and bund formation work. Mr. Meena inspected the work being done under the CRRT. The compound walls are constructed by the Corporation. We also inspected the park formation work at the backside of the St. Patrick School,” Mr. Bedi said.

The other plants of 0.6 mld, 1.2 mld and 1 mld capacity will come up along the Cooum near College Road, near Choolaimedu railway bridge and near Chennai Bypass Road, Maduravoyal respectively.