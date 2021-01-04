Cooum to get 4.5 lakh saplings for eco-restoration, flood mitigation

Flood preparedness is set to improve in residential areas along the Cooum banks, with the start of riverine plantation this week.
Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust will plant 4.53 lakh saplings of 108 species along the 30-km stretch from Napier Bridge to Paruthipattu. “We will plant the saplings along a five-metre-wide stretch on either side of the river. At least 25 km of the riverbank will get walkways,” says an official.
Residents expected nature trails along the river in areas such as College Road, Nungambakkam. For this project, the Bus Route Road Department of the Chennai Corporation had prepared a project report after senior officials visited San Antonio, U.S., 10 years ago.
But officials are unlikely to focus on the project now. Instead, saplings will be planted along the entire stretch of the river, tweaking the eco-restoration project to suit the flood preparedness of each residential area, says an official.
According to the revised plan, the residents are not likely to be permitted to have a morning walk after the infrastructure is developed. A decision will be made only after the eco-restoration is completed, says an official.
Corporation officials say the construction of the wall has resumed after the COVID-19 restrictions were eased.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath