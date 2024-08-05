ADVERTISEMENT

Coordinate with wetland authority before issuing building permits, NGT tells CMDA

Published - August 05, 2024 08:54 pm IST - Chennai

The Southern Bench of the tribunal was hearing a suo motu case on a road laid inside the Pallikaranai marshland by a private builder

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) to coordinate with the State Wetland Authority before granting any building approval, even on patta land.

Hearing a suo motu case on a road laid inside the Pallikaranai marshland by a private builder, the Bench, comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati, in a recent hearing said as per the Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority, the road was within the zone of influence and adjoining the boundary of the Ramsar-designated Pallikaranai marshland.

Moreover, the CMDA, in its report, informed that laying a road adjoining the Ramsar site could adversely affect the hydrological, ecological, and socio-economic parameters of the wetland. The road was built by the builder with debris to facilitate transport of construction materials.

“In this regard, we only direct the CMDA to coordinate with the Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority before granting any building approval, even if it is a patta land,” the Bench said. It also directed the CMDA to file a report in this regard. The counsel for the private builder, Casagrand Builder Private Limited, has sought time to file their report. The matter will be next heard on August 20.

